Boston College Men’s Basketball Adds Assistant Coach to Staff
The Boston College men’s basketball program is hiring Florida State assistant coach Steve Smith to join its staff for the upcoming season.
“Sources: Boston College men's basketball is hiring Florida State assistant coach Steve Smith as an assistant coach. Smith is leaving Florida State after five seasons there and has 12 years of ACC experience as an assistant,” said ESPN’s Pete Thamel on X.
During his time in Tallahassee, the Varnville, S.C., native helped the Seminoles to a 87-65 overall record, finished .500 or above in conference play in all but one season, won the regular-season ACC Championship in 2019-20 prior to the season being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and made an appearance in two NCAA Tournaments in 2019 and 2021.
Smith is a familiar face to head coach Earl Grant as the two worked alongside each other at Clemson from 2012-14 where the duo helped the Tigers to one winning season and an NIT Tournament appearance.
He has also coached at Georgia Southern and USC Upstate, as well as at Allen University (women’s basketball) while he was a student there, all as an assistant.
With the addition, the Eagles coaching staff for the 2024-25 season consists of Grant, Smith, and assistant coaches Corey McCrae and Jim Molinari.
