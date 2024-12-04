Boston College Men’s Basketball Drops ACC/SEC Challenge to South Carolina
The Boston College Eagles (6-3) men’s basketball team suffered its third loss of the season in the ACC/SEC Challenge to the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3) 73-51 on Tuesday night.
Both teams came out and played tight at the start of the contest.
The Eagles were led by center Chad Venning who made four of his first five field goals and scored the team’s first eight points.
With 10:22 left in the first half, South Carolina held a slight 14-13 advantage, then took over the contest.
The Gamecocks went on a 22-6 run in the final ten and a half minutes of the half to extend its lead to 36-19 heading into halftime.
During the run, Boston College missed its final ten field goals, committed six fouls, and turned the ball over four times.
Coming out of the break, the Eagles woes continued as they made one of their first three field goals, turned the ball over twice, and committed a foul in the first three and a half minutes of the second half.
Boston College got within 15 points but could not get into a rhythm to try a comeback attempt.
The Gamecocks shot 50-percent from the floor and 77.8-percent from behind the arc. As a whole, they rallied 22 bench points and 26 points in the paint. South Carolina led by as many as 24 points in the contest.
Next up, Boston College travels to Winston-Salem, N..C., to open ACC play against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network.