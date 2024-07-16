Boston College Men's Basketball Lands Commitment From Class of 2025 Guard Akbar Waheed
Three-star class of 2025 shooting guard Akbar Waheed III has committed to Boston College.
The rising senior made the announcement through Instagram Live on Tuesday afternoon and chose the Eagles over Iowa, Xavier, St. Louis, and Florida State.
Waheed is a product of Georgetown Preparatory School in Rockville, Md., and ranks No. 164 nationally, No. 30 in shooting guards, and No. 5 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.
He has received multiple offers throughout his recruiting process, including the one from Boston College on Jan. 24 and took an official visit to Chestnut Hill on June 24.
The 6-foot-5, 170-pound prospect has been playing summer ball and recently competed in DMV Live, leading his team to a perfect 7-0 record in the event. In the last game against Combine, he tallied 29 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.
According to the DMV Live X account, Waheed averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 45.5-percent from the floor and 34.8-percent from behind the arc in session one and averaged 17.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while 43.9-percent from the floor in session two of the event.
Waheed is the second commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining three-star power forward Jack Bailey from Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J.
With the addition of Waheed, the Eagles move up to No. 8 overall and No. 3 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 37.22 points. The team sits behind Florida State and Georgia Tech.