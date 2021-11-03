Men's Basketball Preview: The Returners

BC men's basketball returns on November 9th when the Eagles face off with Dartmouth in Conte Forum. The roster is almost completely flipped since we last saw the team fall in the ACC tournament. Gone are the likes of Steffon Mitchell, Jay Heath, CJ Felder and Rich Kelly. At the helm is a new head coach and new players that he hopes to bring Boston College back into relevance in the ACC. In our first of two parts on the roster we look at the returners.

Makai Ashton Langford, Guard

Last year's team leader in assists and steals, the Providence transfer looks to be heading for a bigger role in Earl Grant's lineup. Scoring wise MAL is not considered to be much of a threat from the exterior (shooting under 25% from 3pt), but loves to cut to the basket with his good burst of speed and quickness. If Grant keys in on defense, Langford could turn into a very productive guard for BC. The key for this year will be harnessing his boundless energy into production on the offensive side of the ball, where sometimes he seemed a bit out of control. That being said, he most likely will be starting alongside his brother at guard.

DeMarr Langford, Guard, 6-5

Just watching him as a freshman last year, you could sense that the younger Langford brother could grow into something special. His Showcasing athleticism that seems off the charts, the younger Langford has explosiveness that no one on the roster can match. Langford's offensive side of the ball certainly needs to develop (averaging just 6.7 points per game on 41% shooting. But for a guard he may fit in well in Grant's system, with good length and the ability to grab rebounds.

Fred Scott, Forward, 6-8

It was a tough first year for Scott, who transferred into the program from Rider. After an impressive first game off the bench against Villanova, he suffered an injury shortly after and wasn't seen again until the end of February. He had his best game against Notre Dame, where he scored 18 points in 21 minutes. A big body, on a team that needs physical players, Scott looks to play a supporting role for Boston College this upcoming season, most likely being one of the first off the bench.

James Karnik, Forward/Center, 6-9

Karnik, a transfer from Lehigh filled a need at the center position last year. Like many on the team, he struggled on defense, so hopefully a new staff and new philosophy will help improve his game. Missed a period of time last year with an injury that kept him out for about a month. Most likely will be a starter this season, probably at center for Earl Grant.

Justin Vander Baan, Center, 7-0

Appeared in just ten games last year for the Eagles. A true freshman, he looked raw in his limited minutes, but with a full season under his belt, he should see a bigger role with the Eagles. Had a career high five rebounds against Florida State. At 7-0, he has the most height on the team, and most likely will battle Karnik for the starting spot at the center position.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC