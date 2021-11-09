Boston College Men's Basketball: The New Faces

A look at some of the new faces on Boston College's men's basketball team.

On Tuesday, the Boston College Eagles will open their 2021-22 season against Dartmouth in Conte Forum. Earl Grant, the new head coach will be leading a roster full of new faces. Here are some names to watch for.

Brevin Galloway, Guard, Graduate Student

One of BC's biggest acquisitions, Galloway has taken on the role of one of the vocal leaders on Earl Grant's roster. The two reconnected after their time at College of Charleston. Last season in limited time Galloway averaged 15.0 points per game, shooting 36% from three point range. He looks to regain that form after missing most of last year due to a leg injury.

Quinten Post, Forward/Center, Junior

A transfer from Mississippi State, Post gives Boston College some much needed height. Originally from Amsterdam, he played a smaller role for the Bulldogs before entering the transfer portal. Averaged 2.8ppg, 2.1rpg, and .4 assists during his final season at Starksville.

TJ Bickerstaff, Forward, Junior

A junior from Drexel, Bickerstaff has exciting athleticism and good size at 6-10. As a sophomore, he averaged 10.2 points per game, and played in the NCAA tournament last season, scoring two points against Illinois in first round. Could play a big role on the team this year, whether in the starting lineup or as a backup.

Gianni Thompson, Freshman, Forward

One of Boston College's highest ranked recruits in recent memory, Thompson hails from the Mass Elite AAU team that brought BC the Langford Brothers, and Vander Baan. Thompson averaged 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds his junior year, but it will be interesting to see how ready he is to produce as a true freshman. Sometimes players need time to grow, but BC could really use a big athletic body like Thompson to get points.

Jaeden Zachery, JUCO Freshman, Guard

One of the strangest commitments Boston College has received. The Eagles are not a team that usually lands a JUCO due to academic issues with admissions. However, Zachary made it through and gives BC a guard who scored 12.5 points. 3.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game last season at Chipola College. Don't believe he will see big minutes, but should see a role as a guard in Earl Grant's squad.

Kanye Jones, Guard, Freshman

An intriguing late bloomer in the Class of '21, Jones had an electric senior season scoring 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Originally a commit to Grant at College of Charleston, Jones earned a BC scholarship with the Eagles, and could be a scorer off the bench for Earl Grant in 2021-22.

Devin McGlockton, Forward, Freshman

At 6-7 and 220 pounds, McGlockton gives BC a big body at forward. Coming from Atlanta, the rising freshman had 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in a big season for his high school. Boston College has solid depth at forward, so his minutes might be limited, but if McGlockton plays well early he could find rotational minutes as the season progresses.

