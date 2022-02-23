Boston College vs. NC State: Live Updates

Check out analysis for tonight's game between the Eagles and Wolfpack

Boston College (10-16, 5-11 ACC) heads back on the road to face off against NC State (11-16, 4-12 ACC). This is a quick turnaround for the Eagles as they play in their third game in five days. In their last outing, BC crushed Florida State 71-55, led by Jaeden Zackery with 18 points and James Karnik with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Dereon Seabon Leads NC State with 17.9ppg

Boston College (10-16, 5-11 ACC) at NC State (11-16, 4-12 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina TV: RSN (NESN), Eric Collins, Mike Gminski

RSN (NESN), Eric Collins, Mike Gminski Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Opening Betting Line: NC State (-6)

Injuries: DeMarr Langford is Questionable and TJ Bickerstaff is doubtful

Jaeden Zackery 18 points against FSU on Monday

Projected Starting Lineup: Brevin Galloway, Quinten Post, Makai Ashton Langford, Jaeden Zackery, James Karnik

