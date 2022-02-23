Skip to main content

Boston College vs. NC State: Live Updates

Check out analysis for tonight's game between the Eagles and Wolfpack

Boston College (10-16, 5-11 ACC) heads back on the road to face off against NC State (11-16, 4-12 ACC). This is a quick turnaround for the Eagles as they play in their third game in five days. In their last outing, BC crushed Florida State 71-55, led by Jaeden Zackery with 18 points and James Karnik with 16 points and 16 rebounds. 

Dereon Seabon

DereonSeabron

Leads NC State with 17.9ppg

Boston College (10-16, 5-11 ACC) at NC State (11-16, 4-12 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: RSN (NESN), Eric Collins, Mike Gminski
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Opening Betting Line: NC State (-6)

Injuries: DeMarr Langford is Questionable and TJ Bickerstaff is doubtful

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jaeden Zackery

USATSI_17721850_168388155_lowres

18 points against FSU on Monday

Projected Starting Lineup: Brevin Galloway, Quinten Post, Makai Ashton Langford, Jaeden Zackery, James Karnik

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

EarlGrant
Basketball

Boston College vs. NC State: Live Updates

By A.J. Black
1 minute ago
Comment
USATSI_17531646_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. NC State: Final Thoughts & Prediction

By A.J. Black
6 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_13864217_168388155_lowres
Football

RB Coach Rich Gunnell No Longer on Staff

By A.J. Black
8 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17700537_168388155_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. NC State Wolfpack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By A.J. Black
8 hours ago
Comment
alumnistadium
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Talking Football Recruiting & Coaching Changes

By A.J. Black
10 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17590049_168388155_lowres
Basketball

BC Women's Basketball "Last Team In" in Latest ESPN Bracketology

By A.J. Black
Feb 22, 2022
Comment
ZionJohnson
Recruiting

Boston College Offers '23 QB Jacobe Robinson

By A.J. Black
Feb 22, 2022
Comment
JeffHafley
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: BC Makes Surprising But Excellent Hire For WR Coach

By A.J. Black
Feb 22, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17572966_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Clobbers FSU 71-55 Off Career Game From Jaeden Zackery

By A.J. Black
Feb 21, 2022
Comment