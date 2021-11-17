Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Updates

    A live look in at tonight's game between the URI Rams and BC Eagles
    Author:

    Boston College heads to the road tonight, to take on the University of Rhode Island Rams at the Ryan Center. Heading into this game both teams are undefeated this game. DeMarr Langford has been the leader for the Eagles so far this season, leading the team with 16ppg.

    Time: 6:00 pm
    Where: Kingston, Rhode Island
    TV: CBS Sports Network
    Radio: WEEI 850
    Opening Line: URI (-5.5)

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: URI has an 66.8% chance of winning this game.

    Starting Lineup: Makai Ashton-Langford, Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford, T.J. Bickerstaff and James Karnik.

    Injury Updates: 

    Podcast: Check out our episode previewing tonight's game

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Holy Cross game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

    And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

    It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_16939792_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Updates

    just now
    Comment
    USATSI_8270460_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. URI Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    aleclindstrom
    Football

    2021 Bowl Projections: Week 11

    5 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_10695947_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. URI: Preview & Prediction

    7 hours ago
    Comment
    BCMizzou_Gallery-61508a020fcced3942fe5edf_Sep_26_2021_14_58_31
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: URI Preview & Bowl Projections

    7 hours ago
    Comment
    JoshDeberry
    Football

    BC Injury Report and Updates for Florida State Game

    Nov 16, 2021
    Comment
    conteforum
    Basketball

    Bickerstaff Mixes Gritty with Glimpses of Pretty

    Nov 16, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16824240_168388155_lowres
    Recruiting

    VT Coaching Change Could Mean More Recruiting Flips For Boston College

    Nov 16, 2021
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    PhilJurkovec
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: What Does Future Hold For Jurkovec?

    Nov 16, 2021
    Comment