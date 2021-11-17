Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Updates

A live look in at tonight's game between the URI Rams and BC Eagles

Boston College heads to the road tonight, to take on the University of Rhode Island Rams at the Ryan Center. Heading into this game both teams are undefeated this game. DeMarr Langford has been the leader for the Eagles so far this season, leading the team with 16ppg.

Time: 6:00 pm

Where: Kingston, Rhode Island

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: URI (-5.5)



ESPN Matchup Predictor: URI has an 66.8% chance of winning this game.

Starting Lineup: Makai Ashton-Langford, Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford, T.J. Bickerstaff and James Karnik.

Injury Updates:

