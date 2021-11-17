How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. URI Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College hits the road on Wednesday, heading to Kingston, Rhode Island to face off with the University of Rhode Island Rams.

The Eagles (3-0) couldn't have asked for a better start to their season, defeating Dartmouth, Holy Cross and Fairfield rather easily. New head coach Earl Grant has done a masterful job turning around a defense that struggled last year, now holding opposing teams to just 59 points per game.

BC is led offensively by the Langford brothers, who combined for 33 points against the Stags on Sunday. DeMarr has been the offensive star of the team, averaging 16 points per game in the first three matchups.

Boston College is 38-14 against the Rams, dating all the way back to 1911. Boston College is 18-8 all-time in games played at Rhode Island. The two teams played last year in Bubbleville, a game the Eagles won 69-64.

Boston College (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at Rhode Island (2-0, 0-0 A10)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. EST Place: Ryan Centre, Kingston, Rhode Island

Ryan Centre, Kingston, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports, Jason Horowitz (Play by Play), Chris Walker (Color)

CBS Sports, Jason Horowitz (Play by Play), Chris Walker (Color) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM/App 371

