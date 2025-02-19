BC Bulletin

Boston College’s Role Leading Up To NCAA Tournament: Just a Minute

Boston College really has just one realistic way of earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament and Taylor Hodges examines that path in today's Just a Minute episode.

Taylor Hodges

Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) shoots a three pointer past forward Chad Venning (32) and North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor (8) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center.
Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) shoots a three pointer past forward Chad Venning (32) and North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor (8) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Selection Sunday for this year’s NCAA Tournament less than a month away, teams are starting to figure out what they need to do to secure one of the spots in the tournament.

For some teams, it’s complicated. For others, it’s pretty simple. Boston College falls into the later of those two categories.

If the Eagles want to take part in March Madness, they’ll have to create plenty of their own chaos in the month leading up to Selection Sunday. The easiest way, and perhaps only way for the Eagles to advance to the NCAA Tournament is to win the ACC Tournament.

With a 11-15 overall record and 3-12 record in conference games (after beating Virginia Tech 54-36 Tuesday night), Boston College isn’t anywhere close to be a bubble team for the tournament. So, earning the ACC’s automatic qualifying spot as the conference champion is really the Eagles’ only viable option.

So, what would that look like exactly? That’s the question staff writer Taylor Hodges asks in today’s Just a Minute episode.

Boston College Eagles’ Remaining Schedule

  • February 22: vs. Georgia Tech
  • February 26: at Stanford
  • March 1: at California
  • March 5: vs. No. 18 Clemson
  • March 8: at Pittsburgh
  • March 11-15: ACC Tournament

Boston College Eagles On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports – from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Basketball