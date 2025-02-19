Boston College’s Role Leading Up To NCAA Tournament: Just a Minute
With Selection Sunday for this year’s NCAA Tournament less than a month away, teams are starting to figure out what they need to do to secure one of the spots in the tournament.
For some teams, it’s complicated. For others, it’s pretty simple. Boston College falls into the later of those two categories.
If the Eagles want to take part in March Madness, they’ll have to create plenty of their own chaos in the month leading up to Selection Sunday. The easiest way, and perhaps only way for the Eagles to advance to the NCAA Tournament is to win the ACC Tournament.
With a 11-15 overall record and 3-12 record in conference games (after beating Virginia Tech 54-36 Tuesday night), Boston College isn’t anywhere close to be a bubble team for the tournament. So, earning the ACC’s automatic qualifying spot as the conference champion is really the Eagles’ only viable option.
So, what would that look like exactly? That’s the question staff writer Taylor Hodges asks in today’s Just a Minute episode.
Boston College Eagles’ Remaining Schedule
- February 22: vs. Georgia Tech
- February 26: at Stanford
- March 1: at California
- March 5: vs. No. 18 Clemson
- March 8: at Pittsburgh
- March 11-15: ACC Tournament