How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch, stream and listen to BC's game on Saturday afternoon against the Syracuse Orange

Boston College will look to end their four game losing streak as they head to Syracuse to face Jim Boeheim and the Orange. This is the second matchup between the two schools, with SU winning 73-64 in Chestnut Hill. BC has lost its last seven, and nine of its last 10 against Syracuse. The biggest storyline to watch for will be the health of forwards Quinten Post and TJ Bickerstaff both of whom missed Wednesday's game against Notre Dame. Bickerstaff is considered day to day, while Post is still in the COVID-19 protocols.

Cole Swider Led Syracuse with 21 points the last time the two teams played

Boston College (9-15, 4-10 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, February 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, February 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST Place: Carrier Dome, Syracuse New York

Carrier Dome, Syracuse New York TV: ESPNU (Doug Sherman, Brooke, Weisbrod)

ESPNU (Doug Sherman, Brooke, Weisbrod) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

Jaeden Zackery Led Eagles with 18 points in loss to Syracuse in January.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC