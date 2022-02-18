Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch, stream and listen to BC's game on Saturday afternoon against the Syracuse Orange

Boston College will look to end their four game losing streak as they head to Syracuse to face Jim Boeheim and the Orange. This is the second matchup between the two schools, with SU winning 73-64 in Chestnut Hill. BC has lost its last seven, and nine of its last 10 against Syracuse. The biggest storyline to watch for will be the health of forwards Quinten Post and TJ Bickerstaff both of whom missed Wednesday's game against Notre Dame. Bickerstaff is considered day to day, while Post is still in the COVID-19 protocols. 

Led Syracuse with 21 points the last time the two teams played

Boston College (9-15, 4-10 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-12, 7-7 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, February 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Carrier Dome, Syracuse New York
  • TV: ESPNU (Doug Sherman, Brooke, Weisbrod)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

Led Eagles with 18 points in loss to Syracuse in January.

