Boston College vs. URI: Preview & Prediction

Boston College hit the road for the first time this season, heading to the Ocean State to face off with the Rhode Island Rams (2-0). The Eagles just finished a home slate in which they swept Holy Cross, Dartmouth and Fairfield.

Time: 6:00 pm

Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Rhode Island (-5.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Rhode Island has a 67.0% chance of winning this game.

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (131) Rhode Island (92)

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 38-14 against the Rams, dating all the way back to 1911. Boston College is 18-8 all-time in games played at Rhode Island. The two teams played last year in Bubbleville, a game the Eagles won 69-64.

Injury Updates: Brevin Galloway (knee) will be a gametime decision.

Name to Watch: Ish Leggett, Guard. A strong scorer for the Rams, Leggett has averaged 15.5 points per game in the first two games this season under David Cox. He easily will be the best guard BC has played all season to this point.

Key Statistic: URI leads the nation in blocks per game with 5.5.

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. How will BC look on the road? The first three games for BC this season have been in the friendly confines of Conte Forum. Now Earl Grant and his crew will have to head to Rhode Island, to a Ryan Center that can get rowdy. This will be the first test to see how this roster gels in a loud and antagonistic environment.

2. Can BC fix free throw and turnover woes? The Eagles only shot 57% from the line on Sunday, a number that has to improve against better teams. Giving up points like that against a team like URI will be a recipe for disaster.

3. What will BC look like against the best team they have faced so far? BC's schedule has been a gradual buildup in terms of the talent that they face. So far they crushed Holy Cross and Dartmouth and won wire to wire against Fairfield, albeit in a much closer game. URI is a much better team, and BC is going to need to play at a higher level than they did on Sunday if they want to win.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Earl Grant has talked a lot about how this year will have lots of peaks and valleys. This game could go either way, but URI's talent, and the fact it is on the road could be the factor in this one. Think this will be a close game, but the Rams will hand the Eagles their first loss of the season. URI 66 Boston College 62

