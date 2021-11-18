Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Boston College's Offense Wilts Against URI, Eagles Lose 57-49

    Boston College loses their first game of the season, as the Eagles struggle offensively
    Author:

    The University of Rhode Island's blistering defense proved to be too much for the Boston College Eagles (3-1), who fell to the Rams 57-49 on Wednesday night. URI had thirteen blocks in the game, and held Boston College to 25% shooting from the floor. Center Makhel Mitchell set a career high with eight blocks in the victory. TJ Bickerstaff had his best game as an Eagle, with 22 points and 15 rebounds, his first double double of his career.

    Boston College fell behind 6-0 early on a pair of early three pointers by the Ram, and only held one lead in the game. The Eagles were never able to get anything going offensively, with DeMarr Langford held to two points, and Makai Ashton Langford held to five points all from the free throw line. BC's defense, which played well, was able to get the Eagles in the game, closing the gap to 49-43, but the Rams held BC scoreless for the last 5:24. 

    Notes:

    * Yesterday's game could be an example of the challenges BC could face against teams with a strong interior presence. BC sorely lacks an outside threat, and their three point shooting could be a real hinderance to success moving forward.

    * Quinten Post started his first game of the season at center, replacing James Karnik

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    * BC's bench was held to two points

    * BC's next game comes on Saturday when they face off with the University of Utah in the Sunshine Classic

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_17183045_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College's Offense Wilts Against URI, Eagles Lose 57-49

    12 seconds ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17183027_168388155_lowres
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: BC Falls Flat To URI

    2 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16939792_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Rhode Island: Live Updates

    18 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_8270460_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. URI Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    21 hours ago
    Comment
    aleclindstrom
    Football

    2021 Bowl Projections: Week 11

    23 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_10695947_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. URI: Preview & Prediction

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    BCMizzou_Gallery-61508a020fcced3942fe5edf_Sep_26_2021_14_58_31
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: URI Preview & Bowl Projections

    Nov 17, 2021
    Comment
    JoshDeberry
    Football

    BC Injury Report and Updates for Florida State Game

    Nov 16, 2021
    Comment
    conteforum
    Basketball

    Bickerstaff Mixes Gritty with Glimpses of Pretty

    Nov 16, 2021
    Comment