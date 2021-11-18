Boston College's Offense Wilts Against URI, Eagles Lose 57-49

Boston College loses their first game of the season, as the Eagles struggle offensively

The University of Rhode Island's blistering defense proved to be too much for the Boston College Eagles (3-1), who fell to the Rams 57-49 on Wednesday night. URI had thirteen blocks in the game, and held Boston College to 25% shooting from the floor. Center Makhel Mitchell set a career high with eight blocks in the victory. TJ Bickerstaff had his best game as an Eagle, with 22 points and 15 rebounds, his first double double of his career.

Boston College fell behind 6-0 early on a pair of early three pointers by the Ram, and only held one lead in the game. The Eagles were never able to get anything going offensively, with DeMarr Langford held to two points, and Makai Ashton Langford held to five points all from the free throw line. BC's defense, which played well, was able to get the Eagles in the game, closing the gap to 49-43, but the Rams held BC scoreless for the last 5:24.

Notes:

* Yesterday's game could be an example of the challenges BC could face against teams with a strong interior presence. BC sorely lacks an outside threat, and their three point shooting could be a real hinderance to success moving forward.

* Quinten Post started his first game of the season at center, replacing James Karnik

* BC's bench was held to two points

* BC's next game comes on Saturday when they face off with the University of Utah in the Sunshine Classic

