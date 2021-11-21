Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    Boston College Falls to Utah in Sunshine Slam Opener

    Eagles drop second in a row, will face URI in rematch on Sunday
    Author:

    Boston College men's basketball dropped their second game in a row, falling to Utah 68-61. Freshman Jaeden Zackery led all scorers with fifteen points, while guard Makai Ashton Langford dropped 11 of his own. 

    The Eagles who had a two point halftime led, saw the Utes come out strong in the second half, building a lead of their own. The Eagles made a comeback of their own, with DeMarr Langford hitting a three to make it 64-61, but Riley Battin hit four free throws of his own, and had a huge steal down in the final moments to seal the win for the undefeated Utes. 

    Offensively it seemed like two different Boston College teams during the game. In the first half they looked confident, shooting 48%, and hitting three pointers (57%). The second half, it became disjointed again, as they couldn't get the offense going, shooting 36% from the floor. 

    Utah will advance to the Sunshine Slam Championship on Sunday where they will face Tulsa. Boston College will have a rematch with the University of Rhode Island, a team that beat the Eagles 57-49 on the back of 13 blocks earlier this week. That game can be found on FloSports.

    Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

