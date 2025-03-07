How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Pitt
The Boston College Eagles (12-18, 4-15 ACC) men’s basketball team wraps up its season with a road trip to Pittsburgh, Pa., to face the Pitt Panthers (16-14, 7-12 ACC) on Saturday evening.
Both teams are looking to end the regular season on a positive note.
Pitt lost its midweek game on the road to the NC State Wolfpack 71-63 on Wednesday night while Boston College came up short against the No. 11 Clemson Tigers 78-69 on the same night at home.
Pitt has cemented itself into the ACC Tournament which will be held next week, however is still fighting for seeding for the tournament.
Boston College will end its season after Pitt as the team has been eliminated from the ACC Tournament race and March Madness contention.
Currently, the Panthers are sitting in 11th place in the conference and will ride a four-game losing streak into the contest.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Pitt:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Pitt Panthers
When: Saturday, March 8 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pa.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Pitt: The Panthers suffered a midweek road loss to the NC State Wolfpack 71-63 on Wednesday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their home finale to the No. 11 Clemson Tigers 78-69 on Wednesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 2, 2024. Pitt defeated Boston College 90-65.