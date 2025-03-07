BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Pitt

The Eagles wrap up their season on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Basketball (BCMBB) via X
The Boston College Eagles (12-18, 4-15 ACC) men’s basketball team wraps up its season with a road trip to Pittsburgh, Pa., to face the Pitt Panthers (16-14, 7-12 ACC) on Saturday evening. 

Both teams are looking to end the regular season on a positive note. 

Pitt lost its midweek game on the road to the NC State Wolfpack 71-63 on Wednesday night while Boston College came up short against the No. 11 Clemson Tigers 78-69 on the same night at home. 

Pitt has cemented itself into the ACC Tournament which will be held next week, however is still fighting for seeding for the tournament. 

Boston College will end its season after Pitt as the team has been eliminated from the ACC Tournament race and March Madness contention. 

Currently, the Panthers are sitting in 11th place in the conference and will ride a four-game losing streak into the contest. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Pitt: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Pitt Panthers

When: Saturday, March 8 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pa. 

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Pitt: The Panthers suffered a midweek road loss to the NC State Wolfpack 71-63 on Wednesday. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their home finale to the No. 11 Clemson Tigers 78-69 on Wednesday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 2, 2024. Pitt defeated Boston College 90-65. 

KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

