How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Dartmouth
After playing three games in three days in the Cayman Islands Classic, the Boston College Eagles (6-1) men’s basketball team returns to Conte Forum to take on the Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) on Friday afternoon.
Since starting the season a perfect 2-0 with wins over Vermont State Lyndon and Sacred Heart, the Big Green is riding a three-game losing streak heading into the game. During the skid, Dartmouth has suffered losses to UAlbany, Boston University, and Marist.
The Eagles are the opposite. After they started the season 1-1 with a win over The Citadel and a loss to VCU, they have won five consecutive games over Temple, Loyola Maryland, Old Dominion, Missouri State, and Boise State.
This will be the seventh meeting between the two programs. Boston College is undefeated in the all-time series 6-0, including the last matchup on Nov. 9, 2021, that the Eagles won 73-57 to open the 2021-22 campaign.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Dartmouth:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Dartmouth Big Green
When: Friday, Nov. 29 at noon ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Dartmouth: The Big Green suffered its third loss to the season to Marist 75-62 on Nov. 19.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Boise State 63-61 in the Cayman Islands Classic Championship on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last matchup between these two programs came on Nov. 9, 2021. Boston College defeated Dartmouth 73-57.