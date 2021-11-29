Zackery Plays Swiss Army Knife for Eagles

While Jaden Zackery is at the beginning of his college career, the 6-foot 2-inch freshman from Salem, Wisconsin, is already an ace of many skills for the Boston College Men's basketball team.

It often takes first-year students some time to get acclimated to the college game and college life. When one sees the BC's number three play, those concerns fade, and fans see calmness, knowledge, and intensity. That combination is less common in basketball and rare in someone playing the seventh game of their college career.

Zackery does not hesitate to mix it up. His body is stout with the look of someone who could add bulk and play H-back for the school's football team. Coach Earl Grant has confidence in him. In a 73-60 victory over a pesky Columbia Lions squad, Zackery did almost everything on the court except take the tip-off. His performance earned him player of the game honors with a series of video clips showing his offensive prowess. While that is the only headline for some players, it is just the first line for what Zackery does on the floor.

Columbia was on immediate notice that on this day, the outside requires defensive attention. Boston College currently uses a three-guard offense for ball movement and to open up the middle. Making three-pointers is one way to keep the defense honest, and Zackery opened the contest with a left and a right, bam-bam in your face hello as, within the first two minutes, he scored on two open arc extending three-pointers.

Coach Grant emphasizes care of the ball, tough defenders, offensive movement with player mis-match awareness, and opportunities to double down and limit opponent open looks. Zackery displays unusual defensive vision. His eyes continually peer not at directly at his man but at the area behind his defensive responsibility. He consistently plays as much off his man as possible, never to give up the baseline, always on the lookout for an opponent cutting him to the basket. His expanded defensive footprint is a hallmark of how Grant wants his defense to be vigilant, intense, and aware.

BC does not currently have the de facto point guard that shouts instructions to other players for positioning or waves for movement. That instruction comes from the bench. It seems that Grant intends to let the cream rise to the top of the floor for leadership, see who stands out with floor skills, consistency, and something significant and less tangible, court awareness. Zackery's awareness transcends his relative youth.

BC's game requires ball control and a minimum of turnovers. Zackery has exceptional ball-handling skills and can break double team pressure with the intelligent pass, one-time against Columbia whipping the ball almost cross court to a teammate to break a halfcourt trap. That player moved aggressively forward with a momentary one-person advantage to generate offense. He sensed where his teammate's movement and fired him what often is a dangerous pass.

The Eagles must use defensive pressure to gain offensive opportunities off of turnovers. It is one of the ways they expect to score. It takes cunning and confidence, picking up opponent tendencies to predict and prevent. It's how BC plays the game.

At the offensive end, Zackery is not just proficient at the outside shot. He makes the intelligent inbounds pass. If his defender lags, look for a quick return pass for Zackery to move to his favorite shot outside the arc for an open try making it impossible for the inbounds defender to help out or cheat towards the middle.

As a starter for this BC squad, his in-game presence creates a better offensive flow and defensive perimeter. Grant knows this, keeps number three in the game for significant minutes, and is ready even when getting a breather. In the game, the guard is always on the watch for opportunities to take advantage of a defensive lapse. On the other end has a cagy way about him as he pesters defensively, avoids turnovers with agile ball handling confidence, and offensively loves to take his man off the dribble. With fourteen points against Columbia, Zackery continues to grow into an essential role with quick ball rotation and momentary looks as other perimeter players make diagonal cuts from the elbow.

In this game, just as he did at the beginning with the Eagles up by ten with about five minutes left, he broke away and raced down the court for a two-handed stuff done with authority. "Not tonight," his body language said with force, and the Conte faithful roared their approval. From beginning to end of game, inside and outside, up court or downcourt this freshman resembles a human Swiss-army knife with a tool for every need and continues to emerge as a spark plug for the Eagles.

