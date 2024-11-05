Live Updates: Boston College Men's Basketball Versus The Citadel
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team opens its season as it hosts The Citadel Bulldogs at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Monday night.
The Eagles are looking to build on their 2023-24 campaign where they went 20-16 overall, 8-12 in conference play as well as made an appearance in the 2024 ACC Tournament and the NIT Tournament. The record marked the first winning season since 2017-18 and the first in the Earl Grant era.
The team will look different from last year as they returned just seven players from the previous roster. Boston College picked up four veteran players out of the transfer portal in guards Dion Brown (UMBC), Roger McFarlane (Southeastern Louisiana), and Josh Beadle (Clemson) as well as forward/center Chad Venning (St. Bonaventure).
The program also added four freshmen to the roster, forward Kany Tchanda and guards Luka Toews, Nick Petronio, Will Eggemeier.
The Bulldogs are also looking to improve from their 2023-24 season. Last season, The Citadel went 11-21 overall which included 3-15 in conference play and made an appearance in the SoCon Tournament.
This will be the second matchup between the two programs in their histories. The first meeting was on Nov. 10, 2023, where the Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 75-71.
Boston College’s Starting Five:
The Citadel’s Starting Five:
G Chas Kelley III
G Cam Glover
G Roger McFarlane
G Paxton Davidson
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Brody Fox
F Elijah Strong
F Sola Adebisi
F/C Chad Venning
F John Adams
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and The Citadel Bulldogs
When: Monday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, The Citadel: The Bulldogs fell to the Mercer Bears 84-76 in the first round of the 2024 SoCon Tournament on March 8.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the UNLV Rebels 79-70 in the second round of the 2024 NIT Tournament on March 24.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs matched up was in the regular season of the 2023-24 season. In the second game of the season on Nov. 10, 2023, the Eagles defeated the Rebels 75-71.