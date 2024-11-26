Live Updates: Boston College Men's Basketball vs. Boise State (Cayman Islands Classic Championship)
After two games in two days, the Boston College Eagles (5-1) men’s basketball team playing in the Cayman Islands Classic Championship against the Boise State Broncos (5-1).
The Eagles earned their spot in the title game with a dominant 82-52 victory over Old Dominion in the opening round on Sunday and a 76-74 overtime thriller win over Missouri State in the semifinals on Monday.
As for the Broncos, they earned their spot in the contest with an 83-69 victory over Hampton in the first round and a narrow 83-82 victory over South Dakota State in the semifinals.
Both programs are looking to remain one-loss teams and add an impressive win to their resume.
Boise State already has experience this season playing an ACC opponent as it defeated Clemson 84-71 on Nov. 17 at home. The victory is the biggest one of this young season so far for the Broncos.
Boston College, on the other hand, does not have a Power 6 win yet this season with its biggest win being 72-69 over the Temple Owls on Nov. 15, however the game will be a good test for the Eagles since they have Dartmouth, South Carolina, and Wake Forest next up on the schedule.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Boise State Broncos
When: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Grand Cayman Island
TV/Streaming: FloCollege
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Boise State: The Broncos defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 83-82 in the semifinals on Monday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles beat the Missouri State Bears 76-74 in overtime in the semifinals on Monday night.
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between these two teams.