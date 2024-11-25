Live Updates: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Missouri State (Cayman Islands Classic)
The Boston College Eagles (4-1) men’s basketball team continues its run in the Cayman Islands Classic as it takes on the Missouri State Bears (4-1) in the winner’s bracket.
In the opening game on Sunday night, Boston College defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs 82-52 in dominant fashion. Donald Hand Jr., led the way with 12 points and ten different Eagles scored.
In Missouri State’s opening game, the Bears defeated the High Point Panthers 71-61. Guard Vincent Brady II had his best game of the season as he tallied 27 points, ten rebounds, and two steals. As a whole, the team recorded 40 rebounds and shot 44.4-percent from behind the arc.
The winner of this game will take on Boise State on Tuesday night in the championship while the loser will square off against South Dakota State on Tuesday afternoon for third place.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
1st Half
- 11:56- Boston College has heated up a bit and has cut into its deficit, but still trails Missouri State 13–10. The Eagles are shooting 40-percent from the field (4-of-10) and have sunk one of four three-point attempts.
- 15:44- Missouri State has gotten out to an early 9-4 lead over Boston College. The Bears have made all but one shot so far in the contest.
Pregame
- Boston College’s Starting Five: G Chas Kelley III, G Dion Brown, G Donald Hand Jr., F Elijah Strong, and F/C Chad Venning.
- Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Missouri State Bears
When: Monday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Grand Cayman Island
TV/Streaming: FloCollege
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Missouri State: The Bears defeated the High Point Panthers 71-61 in the first round of the tournament on Sunday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs in the first round of the tournament on Sunday night.
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two programs.