Live Updates: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Old Dominion (Cayman Islands Classic)
The Boston College Eagles (3-1, 0-0 ACC) men’s basketball team faces its first opponent in the Cayman Islands Classic on Sunday night, the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3, 0-0 SBC).
The Monarchs are currently sitting at 2-3 on the season and will be looking to get to .500 for the first time this season, however will have a little momentum heading into the matchup.
Although Old Dominion opened its season with three consecutive losses, 83-82 to Buffalo, 102-44 to Arizona and 87-75 to Radford, the team is riding a two-game winning streak with victories over Maryland Eastern Shore 73-71 and Randolph-Macon 71-55.
As for Boston College, the team is sitting on a 3-1 overall record with wins over The Citadel 69-60, Temple 72-69 and Loyola Maryland 82-61. The Eagles sole loss was to VCU in the Veterans Classic on Nov. 8 80-55.
Both teams will play at least twice in the multi-day event. The winner will face off against the winner of Missouri State vs. High Point while the two losers will square off in an elimination game.
This will be the eighth tournament in the Classic’s history which started in 2017, however did not have an event in 2020 or 2021. Boston College will compete in the event for the first time in its history.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Old Dominion Monarchs
When: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Grand Cayman Island
TV/Streaming: FloCollege
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Old Dominion: The Monarchs defeated the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets 71-55 on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned their third win of the season with a 82-61 victory over the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two teams.