Live Updates: Boston College Men's Basketball vs Temple
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season as it returns home to face the Temple Owls.
The Eagles are currently sitting at 1-1 as they opened the season with a 69-60 win over The Citadel Bulldogs and are coming off an 80-55 loss to the VCU Rams in the Veterans Classic last Friday night.
On the other hand, the Owls are sitting at a perfect 3-0 on the young season. They have recorded dominant wins over the Sacred Heart Pioneers 81-70 and the Monmouth Hawks 103-74 as well as a close win over the Drexel Dragons 69-61.
This is the second meeting between these two programs. The first was held on March 21, 2003, where Temple defeated Boston College 75-62.
Boston College's Starting 5:
Temple's Starting 5:
G Chas Kelley III
G Quante Berry
G Dion Brown
G Zion Stanford
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Jamal Mashburn Jr.
F Elijah Strong
F Steve Settle
F/C Chad Venning
F/C Babatunde Durodola
Live Updates:
1st Half
- 15:22 | Both teams have opened the night red hot. Every starter for the Owls has scored at least one point and they hold the narrow 13-12 lead.
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Temple Owls
When: Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Temple: The Owls earned their third win of the season on Tuesday night against the Drexel Dragons 69-61.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the VCU Rams in the Veterans Classic on Friday night 80-55.
Last Meeting:The last matchup between these two programs was on March 21, 2003. Temple beat Boston College 75-62.