Live Updates: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs VCU
The Boston College men’s basketball team takes a trip to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on Friday night to open up the 11th annual Veterans Classic from Alumni Hall on campus. The Eagles take on the VCU Rams from Richmond, Va., looking to play a more clean game then they did on Monday against The Citadel.
VCU, of the Atlantic 10 Conference, is coming off an 84-65 season-opening win against the Bellarmine Knights on Monday led by a balanced an efficient scoring attack. The Rams shot 52-percent from the field and 51-percent from three with four of their starters scoring in double-figures.
Senior guard Max Shulga led the way with 19 points and no misses on the night. After BC's inefficient start to the year, they will need to be ready to match the Rams offensive attack on a neutral court.
It is the Eagles' debut at the Veterans Classic, while VCU will make their second appearance at the Maryland event.
This is the second match between the two programs in their history. The two last faced in New York back in December of 2013, with the Rams winning decisively by a score of 69-50.
BC's head coach, Earl Grant, does hold a 1-and-1 record against Virginia Commonwealth, as he split a two-year home-and-home series in 2018 and 2019 while he was at Charleston University.
The Eagles' new look roster led by sophomore, Donald Hand Jr, and graduate senior, Chad Venning, will look to improve Grant to over-.500 against the Rams on Friday night from the Naval Academy.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and VCU Rams
When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Hall, Annapolis, MD
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, VCU: The Rams beat the Bellarmine Knights handley by a score of 84-65 in their opener on Monday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles opened their season with a 69-60 win versus the Citadel at home on Monday night.
Last Meeting: The two programs have only faced off once in their history's. BC lost Rams, 69-50, in at the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival at Barclays Center on Dec. 28, 2013.