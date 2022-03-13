How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Women's Tournament Selection Show

On Sunday evening, the NCAA tournament selection committee will announce the 68 team for the women's tournament. Teams that are selected will find out their destination, schedule, and opponent. This is the first year there will be 68 teams, an increase from 64 in previous years.

The actual tournament itself will begin on Wednesday and Thursday.

When: Sunday, March 13th at 8pm

How to Watch: The reveal will be on ESPN

Cam Swartz was BC's leader down the stretch

Boston College's current position:

The Eagles lost in the ACC tournament opening round to Florida State, another bubble team. The loss was considered a big one, as BC lost to the Noles twice in the past month. ESPN has the Eagles as one of their first four outs. Other teams to watch for are the Seminoles, Villanova, Missouri St., and Dayton who are the sites "last four ins". The other teams that are considered on the outside looking in are DePaul, UCLA and Northwestern.

