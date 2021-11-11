On Tuesday, BC Men's Basketball Came to Play Defense



The intensity of coach Earl Grant in his first game as Boston College Coach was noted before tipoff. His team gathered around him and he continually gestured with his arms and hands skyward, urging them on, repeating, and building towards the sound of the horn.



In basketball casual, all-black attire, his energy focus transferred to the team on the court. Unlike other teams under Skinner, Donahue, or Christian this one never took their foot off the defensive gas. It did not matter if they were up by two or twenty the man-to-man intensity was so strong it was exhausting to watch.



Starting with a soft full-court man-to-man defense, BC continued man-to-man for the entire game. Full court pressure was applied in the second half, as if filling a work order for that aspect of the defensive game plan, to switch it on and off, off and on. Switches on defense were few and far between as if the plan was to stay with your man even if you have to run through a brick wall. Only several times did someone lapse for easy Dartmouth drives to the paint. Otherwise, they pretended to be Elmer’s glue on felt as the Green could not scrape them off.



The speed difference was apparent as one would expect given the opponent. What is not clear is how that quickness will match with ACC foes. With that advantage, BC turned the ball over relatively few times, and big man top-of-point screens or picks were always set for use by guards with down low big bodies combined often with three guards. The most intriguing player on the floor was Post as his footwork was unexpected for such a big man. There were even sightings of the old pick and roll.



Coach Grant was coaching all the time, pointing to players like Quinten Post to assume certain positions on the floor with arm(s) and fingers extended, continuing to point until the player got where he was intended to be. He moved up and down the sideline as far as he could and was often bent over in the ready position you see little league shortstops, on the balls of his feet, like a cougar waiting for the right time to pounce. You could sense he wanted to get into the fray.



At each timeout, he’d converse with different coaches while another coach talked up the squad. Grant listened, gave it a bit of thought, and then moved quickly into the middle of the team scrum to layout tactics for the next go-round. The energy never let up and he debated several foul calls with one official seeming to argue that how can you call a foul when a player has his hands straight up over his head? Grant’s demeanor showed in the squad's attitude, as substitutions saw players made hand pat, "atta boy", all the way down the line.



Yes, it was Dartmouth, yes it was an opening game. It will be interesting to see how this sense of intense team play holds forth as the season progresses. But Grant was unlike his demeanor in press conferences, as burning intensity replaced a calm, cool, measured persona. There is a sense that every moment counted for something, that if you were standing still you were in the wrong place with a full required not desired attention level. It shows the gritty part we’ve heard about, from a seven-footer doing a Bill Wennington St. John’s imitation to guard play that floated at times into contorted air glides. Athleticism was on display. In Grant’s first game, athletes and effort showed all over the floor in what appeared to be an eight-man rotation.



For this very first game, the attitude of the coach and players was aligned with the crescent moon overhead. On to the purple Crusaders from Worcester.