Washington Commanders Sign Former BC OL Aaron Monteiro

A former Eagle in heading to Washington to reunite with his former head coach

Former Boston College offensive line Aaron Monteiro has found a new home. The Brockton native has signed with the Washington Commanders according to the team's website.

During his time in Chestnut Hill, Monteiro started 32 games at left tackle. During his time with the Eagles he was a vital part of their running game running game that featured AJ Dillon. In his final year with the Eagles he was named All-ACC Third Team.

Monteiro during BC Pro Day in 2019

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Monteiro signed with the Miami Dolphins. Later in the season he was picked up by the New England Patriots, before being cut six days later. Since then, the Brockton, MA native has been part of the Carolina Panthers practice squad. He has yet to appear in a regular season game.

This signing is a reuniting of Monteiro and his former head coach Ron Rivera, who was the Carolina head coach during the offensive lineman's time with the club.

