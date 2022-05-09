2022 ACC Championship Odds Revealed

The 2022 season is around the corner, and the oddsmakers at Betonline have released their current odds for the upcoming season. According to their rankings, the Clemson Tigers have the best odds of winning the conference.

Boston College, who went 6-6 in 2021, come in at 40/1 odds. The Eagles will return quarterback Phil Jurkovec who missed a majority of last season, and returned at "50%", and wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Odds to win ACC Conference 2022-23

Clemson 2/3

Miami 5/1

Pittsburgh 9/1

NC State 10/1

North Carolina 11/1

Wake Forest 20/1

Florida State 33/1

Virginia 33/1

Boston College 40/1

Louisville 66/1

Virginia Tech 80/1

Georgia Tech 125/1

Syracuse 150/1

Duke. 500/1

