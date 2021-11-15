A.J. Dillon Set to Start After Injury Sidelines Aaron Jones

The former BC running back will get the start on Sunday against Minnesota

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon is set to start for the immediate future. Adam Schefter announced today that Packers starter Aaron Jones will miss the next 1-2 weeks with a mild MCL sprain.

Dillon had a huge game for the Packers on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, accounting for two touchdowns, and over 125 yards both on the ground and in the passing game. He finished the game only averaging 3.1 yards on the ground, but his two touchdowns came close to the goal line against a good Seattle defense. This season he has rushed for 421 yards total, mostly as a situational back behind Jones, to go along with the two touchdowns.

During his time at Boston College, Dillon was a dependable physical running back know for his big runs in big situations, finishing his career as the all time leader in rushing yards. His biggest game came against Louisville in 2017, where he rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns, out-dueling Lamar Jackson. He finished his career at BC with 4382 yards rushing, 38 touchdowns and averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Green Bay travels to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Sunday, a 1pm game that can be found on FOX.

