Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    A.J. Dillon Set to Start After Injury Sidelines Aaron Jones

    The former BC running back will get the start on Sunday against Minnesota
    Author:

    Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon is set to start for the immediate future.  Adam Schefter announced today that Packers starter Aaron Jones will miss the next 1-2 weeks with a mild MCL sprain. 

    Dillon had a huge game for the Packers on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, accounting for two touchdowns, and over 125 yards both on the ground and in the passing game. He finished the game only averaging 3.1 yards on the ground, but his two touchdowns came close to the goal line against a good Seattle defense. This season he has rushed for 421 yards total, mostly as a situational back behind Jones, to go along with the two touchdowns.

    During his time at Boston College, Dillon was a dependable physical running back know for his big runs in big situations, finishing his career as the all time leader in rushing yards. His biggest game came against Louisville in 2017, where he rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns, out-dueling Lamar Jackson. He finished his career at BC with 4382 yards rushing, 38 touchdowns and averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

    Green Bay travels to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Sunday, a 1pm game that can be found on FOX.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    AJDillon
    Football

    A.J. Dillon Set to Start After Injury Sidelines Aaron Jones

    11 seconds ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17157894_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Three Stars: Georgia Tech

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    Grant Thumb Up to the Fans
    Basketball

    Langford Brothers Drop 33 points, as BC Defeats Fairfield 72-64

    2 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17158625_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: Jurkovec's Masterful Performance

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    conteforum banner
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Fairfield: Preview & Prediction

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17158524_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College 41 Georgia Tech 30: Observations of Defense

    Nov 14, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17158627_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College 41 Georgia Tech 30: Observations of the Offense

    Nov 14, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17157821_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Jurkovec Explodes for Five Touchdowns, BC Downs GT 41-30

    Nov 13, 2021
    Comment
    JaelenGill
    Football

    Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Live Updates

    Nov 13, 2021
    Comment