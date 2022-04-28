AD Pat Kraft Reportedly Reaches Deal with Penn State

Boston College athletic director Pat Kraft has reportedly reached a deal with the Penn State Nittany Lions. According to The Athletic's Matt Fortuna, the contract is pending approval from the Board of Trustees, who will meet to discuss "personnel matters" on Friday at 9am.

Kraft was reported to be the favorite to replace outgoing AD Sandy Barbour earlier this week per Pete Thamel of ESPN. The Boston College AD, will bring a strong football background, a good fundraiser acumen and experience in the Pennsylvania area to Happy Valley.

Kraft in 2020

Kraft came to Boston College in 2020 to replace Martin Jarmond who left to become AD at UCLA. During his time with the Eagles, Kraft has made a hire (Earl Grant), and has been integral in the process of creating a new basketball only practice facility. Known as a strong behind the scenes administrator, Kraft was also key in the new relationship with New Balance for all other sports expect football, and Adidas for football.

During his time at Boston College he oversaw the huge effort of keeping his athletic programs going during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the safety of his athletes and staff. In 2020, football made it through the entire season without missing a game due to a COVID pause.

There has been no word yet from the Boston College camp on the next steps in starting a search for the next athletic director.

