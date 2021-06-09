Boston College And Alabama Schedule Two Game Series For '31 and '34

The Eagles and Crimson Tide will play each other in a decade

Boston College and Alabama have agreed upon a future two game series according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports. The two teams will reportedly play in Tuscaloosa in 2034 and in Chestnut Hill in 2031.

“As we look to build out our future schedules, it was important for us to find a series that would resonate with our fan base and television partners,” said athletic director Pat Kraft. “We are excited to begin the two-game series with the Crimson Tide and finally get the opportunity to host Alabama at Alumni Stadium in 2031.”

Alabama is a national powerhouse who has won 18 claimed national championships in their history. They are the defending national champions defeating Ohio State in the national title game 52-24.

Boston College actually has controlled the series, winning three out of four of their previous matchups. The two teams last played in 1984 with the Eagles winning 34-31 under Jack Bicknell with Doug Flutie as quarterback.

Teams already on BC's future schedule: Missouri (2021/2024), Rutgers (2022), UConn (2022/2023), Notre Dame (2022/2025), Army (2023/2028), Michigan State (2024/2025), Cincinnati (2026/2027), Ohio State (2026/2027), Stanford (2028/2029)