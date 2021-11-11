Boston College Bowl Projections: November 12, 2021

Where could the Eagles head bowling? We take a look.

Boston College football sits at 5-4, and with a win in one of their final three games will be bowl eligible for the sixth straight year. Let's whip around the internet to see where the prognosticators have the Eagles landing during Bowl Season.

BowlSeason.com & USA Today- Fenway Bowl vs. ECU

A bowl is a bowl, and this is certainly a winnable bowl for Boston College. But a non Power Five opponent at a bowl in a baseball stadium right down the street? Not the best option.

CBS Sports- Sun Bowl vs. Oregon State

One of those ACC bowls that has eluded the Eagles the past few years. Oregon State has wins against USC, Washington and Utah, and has been a PAC12 team on the rise---given how irrelevant they were for ages. Could be a fun opponent and destination for BC.

College Football News: Fenway Bowl vs. Houston

As we mentioned before, playing down the road isn't the most ideal situation. But Houston is a solid squad, and the two teams have some history.

Athlon Sports: Fenway Bowl vs. UCF

Much better opponent than ECU, and a team BC was trounced by before the Knights became huge.

247 Sports: First Responders Bowl vs. Washington State

Everything has been going the Cougars way since they fired head coach Nick Rolovich for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination. But heading back to Forth Worth, after the thunder cancellation in 2018 brings back too many bad memories.

Worst Case Scenario: Fenway Bowl. Not being bashful here, Boston College will have plenty of opportunities to play in a baseball stadium down the street. Let's hold off for an off year.

Best Case Scenario: Duke Mayo Bowl. Now let's play this out here, BC has three more games left. For projection purposes let's say they win out and go 8-4. That should be able to get them out of the Military/Fenway/First Responders bracket of games. Jurkovec and Flowers should make BC a relatively attractive team to bowl hosts.

