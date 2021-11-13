Jurkovec Explodes for Five Touchdowns, BC Downs GT 41-30

Phil Jurkovec was near unstoppable in the first half, scoring four touchdowns, and adding another in the second to lead BC to a 41-30 win over Georgia Tech. The Eagles (6-4) are now bowl eligible, and have won two in a row with Jurkovec running the offense.

The first half of the game was chaotic, with both teams trading shots in their first drives. It was an offensive explosion with Jurkovec (381 total yards) hit Flowers for one of his two touchdowns, while Jahmyr Gibbs returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown of his own. From there the two teams were off to the races.

Jurkovec accounted for every touchdown that BC scored, including another passing TD to Flowers. His rushing attacks were the plays of the game though, including adding the game winner a 30 yard RPO run in the fourth quarter.

BC's defense struggled at times, especially starting the game, but they tightened up in the final two frames, only allowing ten points. Jaiden Woodbey had a huge interception in the end zone that foiled Jordan Yates's comeback attempt. The game came down to the final few drives, which BC's defense came up with a handful of big plays, including a pair of sacks.

Boston College is now bowl eligible, the second time under Jeff Hafley, while Georgia Tech falls to 3-7 under Geoff Collins. With two games remaining the Eagles will look to add a few more wins, and add to their post season resume. The Eagles will face off with Florida State next weekend in Chestnut Hill.

