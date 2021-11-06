Jurkovec, Defense Leads Boston College To 17-3 Win Over Virginia Tech

Boston College rode a strong rushing attack, and the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec to defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies **insert score**. The win snaps a four game losing streak for Jeff Hafley's team, and gives the Eagles their first ACC win of the 2021 season.

With Jurkovec (7-13, 112 yards) back under center, after missing the past six games due to an injured wrist, BC was able to run the ball effectively, and mixed in a handful of well placed passes to keep the ball moving. In the first quarter, Jurkovec threw up an ill advised pass that was intercepted, but after Jaelen Gill stripped the ball, Jurkovec inexplicably recovered the fumble. Three plays later, he helicoptered into the end zone for a touchdown.

BC continued to win the war in the trenches, grabbing a field goal later in the half. A 16 play 64 yard drive was capped off by a 33 yard field goal by Connor Lytton. BC's offensive line had an eye opening game, especially with the injury of Tyler Vrabel that forced true freshman Ozzy Trapilo into the lineup, and Zion Johnson to move to left tackle. Running back Pat Garwo had over 100 rushing yards as well, including the second touchdown of the game.

But the key to today's game was the Boston College defense. Josh DeBerry, Elijah Jones and Jaiden Woodbey all multiple big plays for the Eagles. Virginia Tech was unable to get anything going on offense. Part of that was due to the loss of quarterback Braxton Burmeister who left the game in the first quarter, but credit to the Eagles defense who played inspired for four quarters.

With the win, Boston College improves to 5-4, and get ready to face off with Georgia Tech next weekend. An important win for the Eagles, especially during the Red Bandana Game.