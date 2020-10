Reports Say Safety Deon Jones Cleared to Play

Boston College football reportedly will be getting a major contributor back today. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Deon Jones has been cleared to return to the team.

Jones, a Maryland transfer, injured his elbow against Texas State, and has missed the past two games due to the injury. Earlier this week head coach Jeff Hafley said that he was hopeful that Jones would return this week. In the first game and a half, Jones had 11 tackles, and showed a real physical style at the safety position.

In the two games that Jones has missed, Hafley has played Mike Palmer, who has 17 tackles on the year. Palmer played well, but getting Deon Jones back will be a huge boost for the secondary.

The other name to watch for is Travis Levy who hurt his shoulder against UNC. The senior running back missed last week against Pitt. He has been at practice and sounds like his availability will be announced shortly before gametime. Typically, the school announces their injuries a half hour before kickoff.

Boston College takes on #23 Virginia Tech at 8pm on the ACC Network. Check out our full game coverage by clicking here.

