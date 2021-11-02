Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: How to Fix The Eagles

    A look at Boston College news from around the internet, along with our daily BC podcast
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Sailing Finishes 3rd and 6th

    It was two championship events this past weekend for BC sailing. The Eagles finished third of sixteen competing teams for the Victorian Urn Trophy and sixth of eighteen for the Professor Erwin Schell Trophy

    Locked on Boston College: Improvement Needed

    To say that things are not going well for Boston College would be an understatement. But hope should be seen as lost. On today's show we look at three key factors that could help Boston College bust out of their rut. And the positive news? They aren't impossible! Hear our thoughts on cleaning up their game, and getting the Eagles back in the win column. Also we are joined by BC Bulletin staff writer Mitch Wolfe who gives us his insight on last weekend's slate of ACC games, and looking around the country at some of the biggest storylines.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

