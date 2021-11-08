Boston College and Florida State Kickoff And TV Announced

The Boston College Eagles (5-4) will face off against the Florida State Seminoles (3-6) at noon on November 20th. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

The game between the Eagles and Seminoles will also be part of a special weekend that includes the induction of nine individuals into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame:

The athletes inducted are Will Blackmon '06 (football), Mallory Champa '09 '10 (women's track & field), Laura Georges '07 (women's soccer), Tim Hasselbeck '00 (football), Patrick Mahoney '25 (men's track & field), '02 (men's ice hockey), Kevin Stevens '87 (men's ice hockey) and Carolyn Swords '11 (women's basketball). The Varsity Club Hall of Fame committee also elected longtime BC athletics administrator Donna Bennett.

Boston College won their first ACC game on Friday, defeating Virginia Tech in the Red Bandana Game 17-3. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec returned to the lineup, throwing for 122 yards, and rushing for a touchdown.

