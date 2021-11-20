Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    Comeback Falls Short As BC Loses To FSU 26-23

    Eagles drop a close one to the Seminoles as home.
    Boston College was down as much as twenty three points, but a furious rally fell short losing to Florida State 26-23 in Chestnut Hill. Phil Jurkovec ran for a touchdown and threw for one, but threw an interception to end the game. Jordan Travis was electric, throwing for three touchdowns and 251 yards. 

    The first half was a disaster for the Eagles, as Jurkovec was hit early and often, while the defense struggled against Travis and the speedy FSU offense. The Eagles couldn't get the ball moving at all, ending the half with a safety in the end zone. The offensive line seemed like they couldn't stop Jermaine Johnson and the FSU front seven, while there were questionable play calls that impeded the offense.

    The second half looked like the struggles would continue, as Travis hit a touchdown to open the second half. However, BC wasn't done. Patrick Garwo scored a touchdown, Phil Jurkovec ran one in, and Zay Flowers caught a TD pass to bring BC within a score. However after a stop, BC's final drive floundered at the end of the game. Jurkovec was hit on 4th down, and couldn't get the ball where he wanted and the ball was intercepted.

    With the loss, Boston College falls to 6-5, and will face off with Wake Forest next weekend in the regular season finale. 

