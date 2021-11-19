Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A look at how to watch, stream and listen to the BC Eagles vs. FSU Seminoles game
    On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (6-4) will look to make it three in a row when they return home to play the Florida State Seminoles (4-6). Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

    Matchup: Florida State at Boston College

    Location: Alumni Stadium

    Time: 12pm Eastern - Saturday, November 20th

    Television: ACC Network

    Stream: FuboTV

    Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

    Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

    Sirius Channel 121

    XM Channel 194

    Internet Channel 956

    Series History:  The Seminoles lead the all time series 13-5, dating back to 1957, a game that Boston College won 20-7. 

    Odds: The current odds are Georgia Tech -1.0, with an over/under of 54 (per SI Sportsbook)

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 58% chance of winning

    Game Week Podcasts: We have five new podcasts this week, including previews and predictions of Saturday's game.

    Key Statistics:

    11th: Florida State's team rank in red zone defense efficacy

    36th: Florida State's team rank in red zone offense efficacy

    187: Yards per game for Florida State on the ground, 44th in the country

    243: Yards per game allowed by Florida State through the air

    10.5: Sacks on the season by Georgia transfer Jermaine Johnson

