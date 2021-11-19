How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A look at how to watch, stream and listen to the BC Eagles vs. FSU Seminoles game

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (6-4) will look to make it three in a row when they return home to play the Florida State Seminoles (4-6). Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

Matchup: Florida State at Boston College

Location: Alumni Stadium

Time: 12pm Eastern - Saturday, November 20th

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

Sirius Channel 121

XM Channel 194

Internet Channel 956

Series History: The Seminoles lead the all time series 13-5, dating back to 1957, a game that Boston College won 20-7.

Odds: The current odds are Georgia Tech -1.0, with an over/under of 54 (per SI Sportsbook)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 58% chance of winning

Key Statistics:

11th: Florida State's team rank in red zone defense efficacy

36th: Florida State's team rank in red zone offense efficacy

187: Yards per game for Florida State on the ground, 44th in the country

243: Yards per game allowed by Florida State through the air

10.5: Sacks on the season by Georgia transfer Jermaine Johnson

