Boston College vs. Florida State: Live Updates

Boston College (6-4) and Florida State (4-6) face off today in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles have been a completely different team since the return of Phil Jurkovec, scoring 41 points last week against Georgia Tech. But the Seminoles defense has one of the most feared defensive ends in the country, Jermaine Johnson a transfer from Georgia who has 10.5 sacks. This game will be the biggest test the BC offensive line has faced all season, can they live up to the hype?

Matchup: Florida State at Boston College

Location: Alumni Stadium

Time: 12pm Eastern - Saturday, November 20th

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

