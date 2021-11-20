Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Boston College vs. Florida State: Live Updates

    A live look at today's matchup between the Seminoles and Eagles
    Boston College (6-4) and Florida State (4-6) face off today in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles have been a completely different team since the return of Phil Jurkovec, scoring 41 points last week against Georgia Tech. But the Seminoles defense has one of the most feared defensive ends in the country, Jermaine Johnson a transfer from Georgia who has 10.5 sacks. This game will be the biggest test the BC offensive line has faced all season, can they live up to the hype?

    Stay tuned to the site where we will have updates throughout the game, including our thoughts and analysis. 

    Matchup: Florida State at Boston College

    Location: Alumni Stadium

    Time: 12pm Eastern - Saturday, November 20th

    Television: ACC Network

    Stream: FuboTV

    Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

    During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. 

    Articles:
    Final Thoughts and Predictions
    How to Watch, Stream and Listen to BC and FSU
    Three Keys to Victory
    Big Weekend of Recruiting for FSU Game (PREMIUM)
    BC Injury Report Updates

    Injury Updates: Josh DeBerry, Shitta Sillah and Christian Mahogany are all out. Isaiah Graham Mobley, Brandon Sebastian are both back

