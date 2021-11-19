Boston College vs. Florida State: Prediction & Preview

Boston College (6-4) returns home to take on the Florida State Seminoles for the first time in two years. This game is important for both teams, as the Eagles will look to grab their third straight ACC win, while FSU needs the victory to stay bowl eligible. There is another interesting storyline too, as BC safety Jaiden Woodbey will get to play against his former teammates, after transferring to Chestnut Hill during the offseason. Phil Jurkovec will look to add to his impressive return, after accounting for five touchdowns against Georgia Tech last weekend. Here is the rest of our preview and predictions

Matchups

When Boston College throws the ball: Phil Jurkovec has thrown for over 300 yards in two out of three games that he started and played the whole game, the other was the VT, where he barely practiced. When he is playing, Jurkovec gives BC one of the most explosive passing games in the country. Florida State's passing defense is ranked 88th, but keep an eye on defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson, he could be one of the best edge defenders BC has played all season. Edge: Boston College

When Boston College runs the ball: Florida State has an above average rushing defense, and is very good in the red zone. Boston College's rushing attack changed drastically with Jurkovec rushing for three TD's last week. If he can do that again this week, the Eagles offense will be hard to stop. Edge: Boston College

When Florida State throws the ball: The Seminoles have been inconsistent all year throwing the ball, but had their best game of the season against arch-rivals Miami, when Jordan Travis threw for 274 yards. The big question for BC will be health in the back end. Just getting back Josh DeBerry or Sebastian would be a huge. Even if they are hurt, BC is relatively deep at the cornerback position, but the edge would slip a bit. Edge: Boston College

When Florida State runs the ball: The Seminoles have good speed and can move the ball either with running back Jashaun Corbin, or quarterback Jordan Travis. This is going to be an enormous challenge for a Boston College squad that has struggled against mobile quarterbacks and good running backs all season. Edge: Florida State

Injury Report: Linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley, defensive backs Brandon Sebastian & Josh DeBerry and defensive end Shitta Sillah are all questionable.

Beer of the Game:

Jack's Abby is one of the most underrated breweries in New England. One of the best part of their selection of beers is that they always have something new and funky. The House Lager is their standard fare, their staple, and it is incredibly delicious.

Song of the Game

Beastie Boys: So What'Cha Want. This sound just thumps, great song to get you in the mood for Saturday's game.

Fan Thermometer: 9/10

Fans were elated after last week's win over the GT Yellow Jackets, a win that was highlighted by one of BC's best offensive performances since AJ Dillon's 274 yards against Louisville. Eight or nine wins is still in the cards, and the optimism that was lost in the month of October has roared back.

AJ's Prediction: The Florida State rushing attack could be a major issue on Saturday, and the pass rush, especially Johnson could be a challenge. But Boston College has the potential to be something special if Jurkovec runs the offense like he did last week. I think BC will let up some points, but put up more. Boston College 38 Florida State 28

