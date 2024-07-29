Boston College Football 2024 Awards Tracker: Rimington Trophy
With the upcoming college football season quickly approaching, that means watch lists are being released for college football’s most prestigious awards.
Over the next two-and-a-half weeks, some of the biggest awards will be releasing their lists of players to keep an eye on throughout to season to potentially be an award finalist or winner.
Rimington Trophy:
Center Drew Kendall named to Watch List on August 9.
Last Winner: Never.
Doak Walker Award:
RB Kye Robichaux named to Watch List on August 6.
Last Winner: RB Andre Williams, 2013.
Allstate Wuerffel Trophy:
DE Donovan Ezeiruaku named to Watch List on August 1.
Last Winner: Never.
Paul Hornung Trophy:
WR Jayden McGowan named to Watch List on August 1.
Last Winner Never.
Outland Trophy:
OT Ozzy Trapilo, named to Watch List on July 30.
Last Winner: NT Mike Ruth, 1985.
Maxwell Award:
QB Thomas Castellanos, named to Watch List on July 29.
Last Winner: QB Doug Flutie - 1984