Boston College Football Announces Red Bandanna Game and Other Theme Days
The Boston College Eagles football program announced its theme games for the upcoming season, including its annual Red Bandanna Game.
The Red Bandanna Game will be on Sept. 21 when the Eagles take on Michigan State. The event is to honor the life and legacy of Boston College alumnus Welles Crowther (’99) who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks while working as a volunteer firefighter.
Other themes for the season include Faculty and Staff Appreciation, Family Weekend, Military Appreciation and Healthcare Heroes Day, Ultimate Kids Day, and Senior/Youth Kids Sports Day.
The program will also honor the 40th anniversary of Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary play and welcome back the team’s from 1974, 1984, 1994, 2004, and 2009.
Below is the schedule for the 2024 season with the themes.
2024 Boston College Football Schedule:
Sept. 2: at Florida State
Sept. 7: vs. Duquesne — Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day
Sept. 14: at Missouri
Sept. 21: vs. Michigan State — Red Bandanna Game
Sept. 28: vs. Western Kentucky — Family Weekend
Oct. 5: at Virginia
Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 25: vs. Louisville — Homecoming
Nov. 9: vs. Syracuse — Military Appreciation & Healthcare Heroes Day
Nov. 16: at SMU
Nov. 23: vs UNC — Ultimate Kids Day and Team Reunions
Nov. 30: vs. Pittsburgh — Senior Day & Youth Sports Day.