Boston College Football Offensive Coordinator Named Nominee for 2024 Broyles Award
Boston College football offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Will Lawing has been named a nominee for the 2024 Broyles Award.
The nominees were announced on Tuesday in an official press release by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation and is given to the top assistant coach in college football.
Lawing, who is in his first season at Boston College, has led an offense that has tallied 4,025 total yards which includes 1,988 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns. In the ACC, the team has recorded the sixth-most touchdowns and rushing yards as well as the ninth-most points and points per game.
As for nationally, Lawing’s offense ranks No. 60 in completion percentage and scoring offense, No. 89 in total offense, and No. 22 in passing efficiency which is the third-highest among ACC teams.
The selection committee which is composed of former head coaches, broadcasters, and a FWAA committee will narrow down the list to 15 semi-finalists and five finalists later in the season, then will pick a winner.
The recipient will be honored at a reception and dinner on Feb. 13, 2025, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark.
Below is the full list of nominees for the award.
2024 Broyles Award Nominees:
ALABAMA – Nick Sheridan, Offensive Coordinator
ARIZONA STATE – Marcus Arroyo, Offensive Coordinator
ARKANSAS – Travis Williams, Defensive Coordinator/LB
ARMY WEST POINT – Nate Woody, Defensive Coordinator
AUBURN – D.J. Durkin, Defensive Coordinator/LB
BAYLOR – Jake Spavital, Offensive Coordinator/QB
BOISE STATE – Dirk Koetter, Offensive Coordinator
BOSTON COLLEGE – Will Lawing, Offensive Coordinator/TE
BOWLING GREEN – Alex Bayer, Special Teams Coordinator/TE
BYU – Jay Hill, Assoc. Head Coach/DC
CALIFORNIA – Peter Sirmon, Defensive Coordinator/ILB
CLEMSON – Matt Luke, Offensive Line
COLORADO – Robert Livingston, Defensive Coordinator/S
DUKE – Jonathan Patke, Defensive Coordinator/LB
EAST CAROLINA – John David Baker, Offensive Coordinator/QB
FLORIDA – Jabbar Juluke, Assoc. Head Coach - O/RB
GEORGIA – Tray Scott, Defensive Line
GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Turner West, Special Teams
GEORGIA TECH – Jess Simpson, Defensive Line
ILLINOIS – Barry Lunney Jr., Offensive Coordinator/QB
INDIANA – Bryant Haines, Defensive Coordinator/LB
IOWA – LeVar Woods, Special Teams
IOWA STATE – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator
JAMES MADISON – Lyle Hemphill, Defensive Coordinator/DB
KANSAS – Jonathan Wallace, Running Backs
LSU – Blake Baker, Defensive Coordinator
MARSHALL – Seth Doege, Offensive Coordinator
MEMPHIS – Charles Clark, Assist. Head Coach/DB
MIAMI(FL) – Shannon Dawson, Offensive Coordinator/QB
MICHIGAN STATE – Joe Rossi, Defensive Coordinator/LB
MISSOURI – Corey Batoon, Defensive Coordinator
NAVAL ACADEMY – Drew Cronic, Offensive Coordinator
NEVADA – Matt Lubick, Offensive Coordinator
NEW MEXICO – Jason Beck, Offensive Coordinator/QB
NORTH TEXAS – Jordan Davis, Offensive Coordinator/WR
NOTRE DAME – Al Golden, Defensive Coordinator
OHIO STATE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator
OKLAHOMA – Zac Alley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/LB
OLD DOMINION – Kevin Smith, Special Teams/OLB
OLE MISS – Pete Golding, Defensive Coordinator/LB
OREGON – Tosh Lupoi, Defensive Coordinator
OREGON STATE – Kyle DeVan, Offensive Line
PENN STATE – Tom Allen, Defensive Coordinator
RICE – Brian Smith, Defensive Coordinator
RUTGERS – Damiere Shaw, Running Backs
SAN DIEGO STATE – Zac Barton, Assoc. Head Coach/ST
SAN JOSE STATE – Derrick Odum, Assoc. Head Coach/DC
SMU – Scott Symons, Defensive Coordinator
SOUTH CAROLINA – Clayton White, Defensive Coordinator/ILB
SYRACUSE – Jeff Nixon, Offensive Coordinator
TENNESSEE – Tim Banks, Defensive Coordinator
TEXAS – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator/OLB
TEXAS A&M – Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator/LB
TEXAS STATE – Mack Leftwich, Offensive Coordinator
TEXAS TECH – Kenny Perry, Assoc. Head Coach/ST/RB
TULANE – Joe Craddock, Offensive Coordinator/QB
UCLA – Ikaika Malloe, Defensive Coordinator
UCONN – Gordon Sammis, Offensive Coordinator/OL
ULM – Earnest Hill, Defensive Coordinator
UNLV – James Shibest, Special Teams
USC – D'Anton Lynn, Defensive Coordinator
VANDERBILT – Tim Beck, Offensive Coordinator
WASHINGTON STATE – Ben Arbuckle, Offensive Coordinator/QB
WEST VIRGINIA – Chad Scott, Offensive Coordinator/RB
WESTERN KENTUCKY – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator
