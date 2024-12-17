Boston College Football Picks Up Former Ball State RB Out of Transfer Portal
Former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton is transferring to Boston College.
The redshirt junior made the announcement late Monday night via a social media post.
“God is great,” wrote Pemberton via X. “Excited to get to work! 100% committed!”
Pemberton has spent four seasons at Ball State. During that time, he has appeared in 28 games and tallied 119 rush attempts for 548 yards and three touchdowns as well as 22 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.
The 5-foot-11, 242-pound offensive weapon had a breakout year in 2024. In ten games, he recorded 61 rush attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns as well as eight receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown, all career-highs.
He also tallied one kickoff return for 23 yards in Ball State’s season finale 42-21 loss to Ohio on Nov. 29.
As a prospect, the Lake Forest, Ill., native was rated as a two-star from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 2,649 nationally, No. 183 in running backs, and No. 78 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
Pemberton is the third addition to the Eagles program out of the transfer portal this year. Former FAU tight end Zeke Moore announced his commitment and signing on Monday afternoon and former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins committed to Boston College over the weekend.
