Boston College Football Schedules Series With BYU
The Boston College football program has scheduled an upcoming series with BYU in 2028 and 2029.
The announcement was made via the Cougars social media accounts as they released four upcoming series the program will play.
The other schools include Cal in 2026 and 2027, Oregon State in 2027 and 2028, and Colorado State in 2026 and 2029.
The two teams have played each other a total of three times with the Eagles leading the all-time series 2-1. BYU won the first matchup on Aug. 29, 1985 in East Rutherford, N.J., 28-14, however Boston College has won the last two, 20-3 in 2005 in Provo, Utah, and 30-23 in 2006 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
According to FBSchedules, the contest with BYU in 2028 marks the fourth game scheduled for that year. The Eagles are also set to play New Hampshire on Sept. 9, Army on Sept. 23, and at Notre Dame, however that date has yet to be announced.
The game in 2029 is the only one scheduled for that season thus far for the Eagles.
In the press release, the Cougars also announced a handful of other matchups for future seasons which were either re-scheduled or a year was not previously decided.
Those games include at Northern Illinois in 2030, SMU and Navy in 2031, Michigan State in 2032, Coastal Carolina and at Virginia Tech in 2033, South Florida in 2034, and Missouri and at Troy in 2035.
The team’s series against Army (2020 and 2032) and Ole Miss (2028 and 2029) were cancelled.