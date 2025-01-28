Boston College Football, UConn Set to Play Four Future Games
The Boston College Eagles football team’s 2025 schedule was released on Monday night by the Atlantic Coast Conference during a special broadcast of ACC Huddle.
The slate of 12 games features seven home games which includes three against College Football Playoff teams and four non-conference clashes.
The biggest change to the schedule was adding a home contest against the UConn Huskies on Oct. 18.
After the schedule release, UConn announced the game is one of four upcoming against Boston College.
The Huskies will host the Eagles on Oct. 20, 2029, and Aug. 30, 2031, as well as return to Chestnut Hill on Sept. 14, 2030.
The addition of UConn builds on Boston College’s future non-conference slates.
As well as the Huskies, the Eagles are set to play BYU in 2029, Maine on Aug. 31 and Notre Dame in 2030, and Alabama on Sept. 13, 2031.
The two programs have met a total of 16 times. Boston College leads the all-time series 13-1-2.
The Eagles won the most recent matchup on Oct. 28, 2023, at Alumni Stadium 21-14.
The Huskies sole win in the series was on Oct. 29, 2022, in East Hartford, Conn., 13-3.
The first time the pair met was on Nov. 7, 1908, in Storrs, Conn. The teams tied at 0, one of two scoreless ties in the first three matchups.
