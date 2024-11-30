BC Bulletin

Boston College Football vs Pitt Injury Updates

The latest injury news for the Eagles and Panthers.

Kim Rankin

Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Turbo Richard (27) runs the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles (6-5, 3-4 ACC) football team is gearing up for its season finale against the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-4, 3-4 ACC). 

Both programs are dealing with injuries heading into the game. 

The biggest injury news for the matchup is Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein will miss the game due to a leg injury. Holstein, an Alabama transfer, was carted off the field in the first quarter of the Panthers game against Louisville on Nov. 23 after taking a sack. He was spotted later in an air cast. 

Nate Yarnell will start under center for the Panthers. So far this season, the redshirt junior has appeared in eight games, going 75-of-125 for 760 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. 

As for Boston College, the statuses of linebacker Kam Arnold, defensive backs Bryquice Brown and Max Tucker, and running back Turbo Richard have yet to be announced. 

Arnold and Richard have not played since suffering injuries in the Eagles Oct. 17 game against Virginia Tech.

Brown and Tucker have missed one game, Boston College’s contest against UNC on Nov. 23 after being injured in the team’s game against No. 9 SMU on Nov. 16.

This story will be updated with the latest injury news as it develops both before and during the game. 

Pregame Injury Updates

Pitt- 

QB Eli Holstein: Out

RB Desmond Reid: Out

RB Rodney Hammond: Out (Season)

RB Daniel Carter: Out (Season) 

WR Censere Lee: Out (Season)

LB Jordan Bass: Out (Season)

OT Branson Taylor: Out (Season)

Boston College- 

LB Kam Arnold: Questionable

RB Turbo Richard: Questionable

DB Bryquice Brown: Questionable

DB Max Tucker: Questionable 

LB Owen McGowan: Out (Season)

CB Amari Jackson: Out (Season) 

