Boston College Opens As Slight Favorites Over Georgia Tech

The Eagles are favorite for the first time in over a month

Boston College (5-4) has opened as a two point underdog to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets according to SI Sportsbook. The two play in Atlanta on Saturday.

Boston College is currently 5-4, after grabbing their first ACC win of the season on Friday, a 17-3 win over Virginia Tech. With quarterback Phil Jurkovec's return on Friday, the odds makers swung the odds from the Hokies being favored to a pick 'em . The Eagles are also 5-4 against the spread this season. This snaps a string of four straight games that Boston College has been the underdog.

Georgia Tech is currently 3-6, after losing a close game to Miami on Saturday. Boston College defeated the Yellow Jackets at Chestnut Hill in 2020, winning 48-27. In that game, Boston College's offense amounted 409 yards, while forcing three turnovers on defense.

Saturday's game will be a 3:30 start, and can be found on ACC RSN (NESN). Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full coverage and preview of the game.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC