    • November 8, 2021
    Boston College Opens As Slight Favorites Over Georgia Tech

    The Eagles are favorite for the first time in over a month
    Boston College (5-4) has opened as a two point underdog to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets according to SI Sportsbook. The two play in Atlanta on Saturday.

    Boston College is currently 5-4, after grabbing their first ACC win of the season on Friday, a 17-3 win over Virginia Tech. With quarterback Phil Jurkovec's return on Friday, the odds makers swung the odds from the Hokies being favored to a pick 'em . The Eagles are also 5-4 against the spread this season. This snaps a string of four straight games that Boston College has been the underdog. 

    Georgia Tech is currently 3-6, after losing a close game to Miami on Saturday. Boston College defeated the Yellow Jackets at Chestnut Hill in 2020, winning 48-27. In that game, Boston College's offense amounted 409 yards, while forcing three turnovers on defense. 

    Saturday's game will be a 3:30 start, and can be found on ACC RSN (NESN). Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full coverage and preview of the game.

