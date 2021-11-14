Boston College 41 Georgia Tech 30: Observations of Defense

Boston College became bowl eligible on Saturday, defeating Georgia 41-30 in Atlanta. Here are our observations of the offense.

* The game certainly started with the defense looking completely outmatched. Georgia Tech was averaging 10 yards a play at one point, and the game looked like it would turn into a shootout. Head coach Jeff Hafley talked about the sloppiness of their play, which was clearly impacting the defense.

* That being said, the defense locked down and adjusted. After allowing 21 points in the first half, BC held the Georgia Tech offense to just nine in the second half. The lone scoring drive that GT had was aided by two personal fouls that moved GT thirty yards.

* Once Georgia Tech had to rely on the passing game this game was basically over. When BC's defense can just key in on just running or just passing, they are hard to beat. Jordan Yates also certainly was not a quarterback who could beat you with his arm.

* Speedy backs continue to be a challenge for BC. Jahymr Gibbs was electric in the first half, it was surprising that GT didn't lean on him more to try and take control of the game.

* Josh DeBerry's injury is a huge concern for the Eagles. He has been the glue of the secondary, and BC's most explosive playmaker on defense. Not sure what his injury status is as of this time (looks like arm or shoulder). True freshman CJ Burton, who hasn't played nickel was forced in, and according to Hafley the coaching staff had to shout to him throughout the game to help him out.

* BC's pass rush dialed up pressure when needed, including a sack that effectively ended the game. Marcus Valdez's sack came on a beautifully designed blitz that overwhelmed GT's offensive line and left Yates helpless to try and dodge it. Perfect play call to end the game.

* We have been waiting for a game changing defense play by Jaiden Woodbey and it came on Saturday. He talked about reading the play, and jumping the pass to make an incredible interception. This play was huge because it swung from GT scoring a touchdown to take the lead, to allowing BC to get the ball on offense to score again.

* Speaking of good situational football, loved that BC sent a few extra defenders at Yates at the end of the half. Everyone knew he was going to throw a hail mary, and instead of allowing him to crank a deep pass, BC was able to get to him. Good aggressive play calling.

* The kickoff situation seemed bizarre at the time, but Hafley did a nice job explaining what they were shooting for. Stephen Ruiz was supposed keep the ball away from Gibbs, but on squibs, but he mis-kicked them.

