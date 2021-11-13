How to Watch & Stream: BC vs. Georgia Tech

A look at how to watch, stream and listen to the Eagles vs. Yellow Jacket game

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (5-4) face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

Matchup: Boston College at Georgia Tech

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium

Time: 3:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 16th

Television: ACC RSN (NESN)

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

Sirius Channel 136

XM Channel 384

Internet Channel 974

Series History: Boston College is 3-7 all time against Georgia Tech. The Eagles have a one game winning streak, defeating the Yellow Jackets last year 48-27 in Chestnut Hill. The two teams also played in 2016 in Dublin Ireland, a game GT won.

Odds: The current odds are Georgia Tech -1.0, with an over/under of 54 (per SI Sportsbook)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Georgia Tech has a 63% chance of winning

Key Statistics:

111th: Georgia Tech's Overall Defensive Ranking

110: The Yellow Jackets team ranking against the pass

13: Total rushing touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets this season

8: Turnovers lost for GT

