How to Watch & Stream: BC vs. Georgia Tech

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A look at how to watch, stream and listen to the Eagles vs. Yellow Jacket game
    Author:

    On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (5-4) face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

    Matchup: Boston College at Georgia Tech

    Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium

    Time: 3:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 16th

    Television: ACC RSN (NESN)

    Stream: FuboTV

    Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

    Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

    Sirius Channel 136

    XM Channel 384

    Internet Channel 974

    Series History: Boston College is 3-7 all time against Georgia Tech. The Eagles have a one game winning streak, defeating the Yellow Jackets last year 48-27 in Chestnut Hill. The two teams also played in 2016 in Dublin Ireland, a game GT won.

    Odds: The current odds are Georgia Tech -1.0, with an over/under of 54 (per SI Sportsbook)

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Georgia Tech has a 63% chance of winning

    Follow along on Twitter! Make sure to follow us at: @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

    Game Week Podcasts: We have five new podcasts this week, including previews and predictions of Saturday's game.

    Key Statistics:

    111th: Georgia Tech's Overall Defensive Ranking

    110: The Yellow Jackets team ranking against the pass

    13: Total rushing touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets this season

    8: Turnovers lost for GT

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    PhilJurkovec
    Football

    How to Watch & Stream: BC vs. Georgia Tech

    just now
    Comment
    USATSI_9900075_168388155_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Boston College Cruises to 85-55 Victory Over Holy Cross

    10 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15727700_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College vs. Holy Cross: Live Updates

    13 hours ago
    Comment
    conteforum
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Holy Cross: Preview and Predictions

    14 hours ago
    Comment
    DemarrLangford
    Basketball

    How to Watch & Stream BC vs. Holy Cross Crusaders

    16 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17100104_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Final Thoughts & Predictions

    17 hours ago
    Comment
    TraeBarry
    Football

    Injury Report for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game

    19 hours ago
    Comment
    Pic_Gallery_Mizzou_Boston_College-615059230fcced3942fe5eae_Sep_26_2021_11_34_25
    Football

    Three Keys to Victory: Georgia Tech

    21 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17101247_168388155_lowres (1)
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: BC vs. GT Podcast Preview

    22 hours ago
    Comment